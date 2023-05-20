Christine Wisecarver

Christine L. Wisecarver, 71, of Adamsville, died at 6:18 P.M. on Friday, May 19, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 21, 1951 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Walter and Gloria Stanley Hittle Jr. Christine enjoyed playing bingo but more importantly loved watching her kids and grandchildren play sports.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard “Dick” Wisecarver whom she married on March 16, 1968; three children, Ronald (Chris) Wisecarver, Kelly (Jim) Dumolt and Lesilie (Curt) McCort; a brother, William (Sue) Hittle; a sister, Lori (Charles) Spiker; elven grandchildren, Kyle, Tyler, Trevor, Kearstin, Bo, Bayleigh, Shawnee, Mason, Ceirra, Caleb and Jesse; and five great grandchildren, Coen, Ayla, Waylon, Weston and Walker.

In addition to her parents, Christine is preceded in death by a brother, Marty Hittle and a granddaughter, Laikyn Wisecarver.

Friends and family may call from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 with Chaplain Jason Boggs officiating. She will be laid to rest at Washington Township Baptist Church Cemetery, Zanesville.

Dick was a devoted, loving and caring husband to Christine, taking care of her for the past 25 years and always going above and beyond to make sure she was taken care in any way possible during her battle with a lengthy illness.

The family would like to thank all those at Shriver’s Hospice, with a special thanks to Destiny, Teresa and Kristin for their outstanding care for Christine.

Memorial contributions can be made in Christine’s name to Laikyn’ s Legacy of Hope. For those making contributions, please mail to Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home 1271 Blue Avenue Zanesville, Ohio 43701.

To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com