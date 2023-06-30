Christopher Miller

Christopher S. Miller, 56, of Crooksville, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the James Cancer and Solove Research Institute in Columbus. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who worked in construction alongside his family and later at Dollar General Warehouse until his health no longer allowed it. Chris was born on November 7, 1966, in Zanesville, to the late Rodger Miller and Barbara Blagg Miller. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, building things and spending time with his family. Chris leaves behind his loving wife, Lisa (Lyons) Miller of the home; children, Christopher S. Miller Jr, Joshua J. Miller, Justin M. Miller, Trevor L. Miller, and Brittany Miller; many grandchildren; brothers, Kippy Miller, and Perry (Ronda) Miller; sister, Kimberly A. Heger; special friends, Robert Murray, and Todd Heger; special brother-in-law, Steven R. Lyons. He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, BL Ly A dignified cremation will be handled by Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville. Chris will be laid to rest in Zion Cemetery, Porterville at a future date. You may sign the online register book or share a memory at ross-frashfuneralhomes.com