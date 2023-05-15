Christ’s Table Visited by State Senator

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Food insecurity is a term that really came to the public’s attention during the pandemic because of the increasing number of people it affected.

Ohio District-31 State Senator Al Landis traveled to Christ’s Table, in Zanesville, to witness the efforts being made to combat hunger issues.

“The pandemic had a lot of effect on a lot of people you know economically, socially,” Landis said. “And one of the biggest things that we’re still battling today is the addiction and mental health crisis. People have not recovered fully, financially and that plays a big part on their day-to-day life. And unfortunately some people have not recovered from this and they need our help. And one of the ways that we can serve them is not only with the mental health and addiction services but with food.”

Landis believes food served with generosity and kindness can play a big role in helping people who are struggling and Christ’s Table Executive Director Keely Warden, who is also the Secretary of the Muskingum County Hunger Network explained the reason for the visit and what that visit means for her organization.

“Well our partnership with Mid-Ohio Food Collective is very important,” Warden said. “We are able to get… and when I say we I’m talking about the Hunger Network, we support 13 food pantries and 4 hot meal programs. And we are able to partner with Mid-Ohio and receive discounted food and sometimes even free food. So it’s a huge impact on this community with our pantries and our hot meal program.”

Landis’ visit was in conjunction with the Mid-Ohio Food Collective who works with Christ’s Table and the Muskingum County Hunger Network.

While visiting, he witnessed the reasons why food programs are in the state budget as well as why operations like Christ’s Table and the Muskingum County Hunger Network are impactful and long term.