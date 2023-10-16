Cleta Bolen

Cleta Mae Bolen, 91, of South Zanesville, died October 15, 2023, at The Oaks at Bethesda, surrounded by her family.

Cleta was born to Cecil Raymond and Grace (Bolsover) Brauneller on January 8, 1932, in Wabash, Indiana. She graduated from Wabash High School in 1950, and from Warner Beauty College in Ft. Wayne. She married Granvil “Shorty” Bolen on October 22, 1950. Cleta was employed by Wabash Beauty Parlor, Wagner’s, and G.E. in Wabash and Essex Wire/United Technologies on Linden Avenue (1966-1993). She was a member of the First Church of God and enjoyed a close relationship with her church family and a member of the Zanesville Amateur Radio Club. Cleta was a golfer and bowler for many years, and enjoyed working word puzzles, playing games on her tablet, watching TV, and loved spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed her trip to Hawaii and, very recently, her trip provided by Shriver’s Hospice, to The Wilds.

Cleta was preceded in death by her husband, “Shorty”, who passed away on November 14, 2001, brothers Dick, Leroy, and Bill and sisters Rita Haupert, Betty Campbell, Jackie Grossnickle, and Mary Shock.

She is survived by sons John (Risë) and Gary (Linda), grandchildren Casey, Jann, and Sean, 9 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Cleta’s family wishes to thank all the staff at The Oaks and Shriver’s Hospice involved in her excellent care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Shriver’s Hospice, 2052 East Pike, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.

Friends and family may call from 11:00 AM until time of service at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Pastor James Childers officiating.

