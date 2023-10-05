Columbia Gas of Ohio Issues Scam Alert

COLUMBUS, Ohio–Columbia Gas of Ohio has issued a scam alert.

Officials said it involves customers and non-customers alike receiving fraudulent checks from someone claiming they represent Columbia Gas of Ohio. These checks are fraudulent, and do not come from Columbia Gas.

The company said this is an attempt to steal funds and personal information from unsuspecting consumers.

Along with the paper check is a letter with instructions on what to do with the check once received. In the letter, the fraudster urges the recipient not to discard the letter and even asks the recipient to send updates on the status of the fraudulent check to the scammer’s email.

If you believe you may have been contacted by a scammer claiming to be Columbia Gas, you can give them a call at 1-800-344-4077.