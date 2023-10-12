Community Businesses Team Up to Offer Free Mammograms

ZANESVILLE, OH – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

To bring awareness, Genesis HealthCare System, Coconis Furniture, and various community businesses are working together to encourage women to get mammograms, free of cost. The free mammogram screenings will be available at the Genesis HealthPlex for those without insurance, as well as those who are underinsured or don’t have the ability to pay.

“We’re celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness Month to make sure that there’s no one in our local area that can’t get a mammogram. It’s truly one of those things that someone should not have a life-threatening illness potentially caused by not having money to pay for something as simple as a mammogram. With the community support, along with support from Genesis and W-H-I-Z, we’re just wanting to get the message out. Coconis Furniture is wanting to help out and pay for any mammograms we can.” Bo Coconis, Co-Owner of Coconis Furniture said.

In 2022, 64 patients were able to receive free mammograms, and one person was identified with early breast cancer.

“Early mammograms and early detections save lives. We’re fortunate to live in a community that comes together and supports the whole community. When Randy and Bo Coconis approached me to start this, we were so excited about this partnership because it’s really our community caring for our community.” Pebbles Thornton, Director of Cancer Services said.

Vouchers for free mammograms are available at Coconis Furniture and the Genesis Cancer Care Center. To schedule a free mammogram by the end of 2023, please call Genesis Central Scheduling at (740) 454-4242.