Community Cares Day at Zanes Landing Park

ZANESVILLE, OH- Phoenix Rising hosted their second annual Community Cares Day this Saturday in Zanesville at the Zanes Landing Park.

The event serves as a fun way for the community to come together and support small businesses, especially those that were affected by the Masonic Temple Fires.

“Everybody always complains there’s nothing to do in Zanesville, so we wanted to be able to having something to do in Zanesville, a fun day for the community that supports local small businesses, local food vendors, and it’s a fun day because we have the artists performing, and we had actual artists painting in the park earlier, so it’s just a fun day for the community and it brings us together,” said Chelsey McIntire, President of Pheonix Rising.

One of the performers at the event was a six-year-old aspiring model, actress and rapper named D’Mya Waddell. She performed her original songs and put on an adorably entertaining show. You can find her on Facebook and Instagram.

“I love being involved with bringing things to the community, you know, it’s something that I look forward to and something I have fun doing, I like making people laugh, being the entertainment and then it’s fun and it’s just rewarding seeing the faces and the kids running up to you when you’re dressed as characters, or their favorite costumes,” said Jevonne Reese, Kid’s First Volunteer.

“I always enjoy doing stuff like this, like anything for the community, I’m down for, I enjoy coming to stuff like this and seeing people, like she said, they were painting earlier out the blue, and some of their paintings were amazing, and then they got the photobooth back here, of course the bounce house, and like he said characters, we are out here entertaining,” said Marquise Ranson, Volunteer at the event.

If you’re interested in being a sponsor, volunteer, or a vendor at next year’s event visit the Phoenix Rising Lost Souls Facebook page, or call Chelsey McIntire at (740) 221-6505.