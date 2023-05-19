Community unites for environmental conservation: Join the 2023 River Clean-Up

ZANESVILLE, OH- On Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Pea Ohana Watersports and their partners will be hosting the 2023 River Clean-Up, inviting the community to join forces in revitalizing the Muskingum and Licking Rivers.

During the River Clean-Up individuals will have the opportunity to experience the natural beauty of the area. Starting at Dillon Falls, participants will traverse the river, encountering two sets of rapids and traveling underneath the historic Y-Bridge.

“Well, we have these beautiful rivers and the wildlife, you know, people always love fishing around here and we have a lot of people that, you know, love the birds and everything that, you know, takes place around the water and those will just decrease, they’ll go away if it’s not cleaned and those opportunities just won’t be there and we wanna make sure that we’re, just making sure that our neighborhood is conscious of what we can do, every little bit helps,” said Bear Davis, owner of Pea Ohana Watersports.

Following the clean-up, all participants will be treated to a post-event gathering featuring food and beverages. This will provide an opportunity for volunteers to relax, connect, and reflect on the positive impact they have made on the community and the environment.

“Just did a route two weeks ago…just to scout it out and see and…what was great about it was the people that participated last year, some of our leads went down and can notice a difference from last year to this year and…that’s promising, it’s showing that we’re bringing more awareness to it, so hopefully each year it’s just less and less work,” said Davis.

To join the 2023 River Clean-Up, individuals can visit the Pea Ohana Watersports website or contact their office at (740)-297-8798 for more information and booking details.