Cristi L (Brink) Watson, 68, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away March 14, 2023. She was born July 1, 1954 in Zanesville, the daughter of the late George Jr. and Bernice Brink.

On October 22, 1972, she married David Watson and they started a family together. Cristi Watson enjoyed caring for her family, cooking, and taking family vacations. Later in life, she enjoyed spending the cold months in Florida, and visiting with her grandchildren.

Left behind to mourn her passing are her grandchildren, Hunter Watson, Sadie Watson, Alexander Watson, Cecilia Watson, Sophia Watson, Scarlet Watson; Her Children Corey Watson, Tadd (Anne) Watson, Keely Watson; Her late sister Shirley’s children whom she loved as her own, Amy (Pickrell) Rice, Angie (Pickrell) Pope, Rick Pickrell; Her siblings Jeff Brink, Cindy (Brink) Karp, George Montgomery Brink III, Dick & Joyce Smith, Jim Smith, Sue (Smith) Snyder, Max Smith, Steve Smith, Gary Smith; Her friends Beth Cope, Jane Adams, Gloria Sawicki, Rita Zigler, and many more friends, nieces, nephews, and cousins; she was preceded in death by her siblings, Shirley (Brink) Pickrell, David Brink; Her Aunt Roberta & Uncle Gene Smith

Funeral services will be held from 4:00 – 6:00, Tuesday, May 16 at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. Cristi Watson will be laid to rest next to her parents at Memorial Park Cemetery.

