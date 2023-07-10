Crystal Heagan

Crystal L. Heagan, 52 of Roseville, passed away at her home on Friday, July 7, 2023.

Crystal was born on October 5, 1970 in Zanesville, Ohio. She is the daughter of Randy and the late Lenora M. (Fortney) Dearinger. Crystal worked at Genesis Hospital as a housekeeper, Shriver’s Pharmacy’s main office on Brighton Boulevard, and Autozone Warehouse. She enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, animals, and crocheting for her family. Crystal also dedicated her time towards being a doting caregiver. Over all, Crystal was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother.

In addition to her father, Crystal is survived by her husband of sixteen years, Richard “Jay” Heagan, whom she married on March 17, 2007; her two sons, Christopher (Keili) Sharrer and Cameron (Celeste Hina) Sharrer; her step-children, Richard Heagan, Jordan Heagan, John Heagan, and Megan Heagan; her grandchildren, Kinlee, Skyelynn, Colesyn, Rhylor, Carter, Chloe, Caysen, and Camden; her six step-grandchildren; her sister, Dianna (Frank) Parrish of New Lexington.

Crystal is preceded in death by her mother.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Crystal’s name to the Heagan fund C/O CNB, P.O. Box 423, Duncan Falls, Ohio 43734.

Visitations will be from 5 to 8 PM on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. Funeral services for Crystal will be held the following day at 11 AM on Thursday, July 13, 2023, with visitations beginning at 10 am at the funeral home. Pastor Mike McGuire will officiate the service. Crystal will be laid to rest at Union Hill Cemetery at a later date.

