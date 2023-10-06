Cynthia Moore

Cynthia A. Moore, 80 of Zanesville, died 7:01 AM, Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Friday, January 1, 1943, in Milford, CT, the daughter of Harold F. Pyle and Dorothy H. (Sutpher) Pyle. She married Icel E. Moore on May 17, 1965, who preceded her in death on November 23, 2011.

Cindy was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed the time she spent with her family. She was a caregiver to many, especially her husband and daughter.

She loved bingo, and riding in her daughter’s semi-truck as they traveled the country. She enjoyed knitting, loved her little dog, and was a fighter. She fought her battle with cancer to the end and was not a quitter.

Cindy is survived by two daughters, Chris Hastings and Deborah Duncan; six grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren, one sister, Deborah Plye, and a very close friend, Carol Taylor.

In addition to her parents, Cindy was preceded in death by her husband, Icel Moore; one daughter, Sherry Moore, and two sons-in-law, Chuck Hasting and Carl R. Duncan.

A caring cremation has taken place and Graveside Services will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park at a later date.