Dana Scott

Dana Rae (Ratliff) Scott, beloved sister, mother and grandmother and aunt passed away on June 17, 2023, in Zanesville, Ohio. We are heartbroken to lose such a special woman but choose to celebrate her homecoming in the arms of her Lord, Jesus Christ. Dana was a woman of faith who could always be found starting her day with devotion and prayer. In her latter years, she daily texted children and grandchildren scripture verses for encouragement.

She was born in Saint Joseph, MO on December 5, 1944 to Albert and Dorothy Ratliff, where she grew up alongside her loving sister, Renee. During her teenage years, she volunteered in a hospital as a Candy Striper and was a football Queen attendant. She was active in Girl Scouts and took piano and dance lessons. In college at Northwest Missouri State University, she was a member of Delta Kappa Phi and it was there that she met her future husband of forty-six years, Ronal (Scotty) Scott. Together, they raised three sons and opened their home in Mount Ayr, Iowa to many.

As an adult, she took a Master Gardener course and loved to spend time working in her flower beds. Through the years, she worked as a secretary for the office of the Ringgold County Public Health Nurse, First Christian Church (Mount Ayr, IA) and Sonlight Christian Fellowship (Camdenton, MO). She has been described as a sweet, kind, wonderful woman by virtually everyone who knew her.

Dana was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Dorothy Ratliff and her husband Ronal “Scotty” Scott. She is survived by her three sons, Jeff (Sophia) of Cape Girardeau, MO, Craig (Lan) and Casey (Ashley) of Zanesville, OH. She is also survived by ten grandchildren whom she loved dearly: Joshua, Jeremiah, Cori, Jasmine, Minh-Chau, Hope, Luc, Minh-Lien, Naomi, and Minh-Phuong. Additionally, she is survived by those she fostered, including Jermon Alexander, Trish Larson, and Curt Larsen.

A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm on September 2nd , 2023 at Ashland United Methodist Church, 2711 Ashland Ave, St. Joseph, MO 64506. Refreshments to follow. The family invites all who knew and loved her to join us at that time.

