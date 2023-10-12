Daniel Blackford

Daniel A. Blackford, 76, of Zanesville, died at 12:48 P.M. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. He was born December 28, 1946, in Zanesville, a son of the late Roy E. and Wilma G. (King) Blackford. Daniel was a veteran of the United States Army, and worked as a supervisor for thirty years at the Lear Incorporated. He was an avid guitar player, a craftsman, he loved woodworking, shooting guns, and was a strong supporter of military veterans.

He is survived by his beloved wife of fifty-seven years, Carol I. (Caldwell) Blackford, whom he married July 14, 1966,; four daughters, Jeannie (Bob) Core, Deborah (Jason) Creeks, Gale (Nick) Dalessandro, and Shannon (Chris) Mitchell; eight grandsons, Jason, Jordon and Justin Core of Westerville, OH., Quinton Creeks, Brady Herron, Austin Dalessandro, Braxton and Brennon Mitchell, all of Zanesville; three granddaughters, Abbey Herron, Carly Dalessandro, and Nicole Waaland of Columbus, OH.; six great grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Larry Kirkbride; three sister-in-laws, Shelby Sines, Sandy Brown, and Lilly Kirkbride.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother Dale Blackford.

A cremation will be held under the direction of the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE.

