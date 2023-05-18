Daniel Campbell

Daniel C. Campbell, 67 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at his home in Zanesville surrounded by his loving family. Dan was born in Zanesville on March 9, 1956. He is the son of Orla A. and Nellie E. (Fulkerson) Campbell.

Dan was dedicated to his community and never met a stranger. Dan loved people and expressed it thru his involvement with Church, Masonry and travel.

Dan is survived by his wife, Sara Campbell; his daughter, Andrea (Mike) Blake; his two grandchildren, Liam Blake and Mia Blake; his brother, Robert (Martha) Campbell, and his beloved cat, Molly.

In addition to his parents, Dan is preceded in death by his siblings, Elmer Campbell, Orla Campbell Jr., Tom Campbell, Nancy Campbell, Raymond Campbell, Jack W. Campbell, John Campbell, Rosemary Campbell.

Visitations 4 to 5 pm on Monday, May 22, 2023 at the Farus Funeral Home, 383 Main Street, Duncan Falls.

Dresden Lodge #103 F&AM will hold Masonic Services at 5 pm. A celebration of Dan’s life will be held at 5:15pm following visitations the Masonic Service.

To celebrate Dan’s life, there will be and ice cream social and a time of fellowship immediately following the services at the Anchor Masonic Lodge behind the funeral home. Please bring your favorite ice cream topping to share.

