The Lord called home a beloved soul, Daniel L. Ervin, 77, of Roseville, who peacefully passed on to glory in the early morning hours of September 25, 2023, at his residence. Daniel’s life was a testament to the love of family, the value of hard work, and the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ. Born and raised in Roseville, he was a devoted son to his parents, Daniel, and Martha (Dawson) Ervin, and a loving brother to his sisters, Gail (Jim) Penrod of Crooksville and Mary Jane Whitehead of Michigan, and his brother, Robert (Jean) Ervin. He carried the memory of his late brother-in-law, Max Whitehead, in his heart. Daniel was a man of exceptional character and determination. He spent most of his life working in the oil fields, showing the same dedication and spirit that he brought to every aspect of his life. After many years of dedicated service, he retired from Temple Oil & Gas. The Lord blessed Daniel with a beautiful family, and he was a devoted husband to his wife, Wanda Jane (Graves) Ervin, whom he married November 22, 1964. Their love story was a testament to the enduring power of faith, commitment, and mutual respect. Together, they raised their children, Sheila Jane (Jeff) Lee of Roseville, Wanda Kay (Scott) Miller of Circleville, and Floyd Daniel Ervin of Roseville, instilling in them the values of honesty, respect, and love for God and man. Daniel was a proud grandfather of Justin (Ashley) Lee of Blue Rock, and Mackenzie (Isaac) Hodges of Columbus. He was also blessed to know his great-grandchildren, Hayden Alan Lee of Wisconsin, Jace Owen Lee, and Braxton James Lee of Blue Rock. One of Daniel’s greatest joys was his faithful fur companion, Cotton. Their bond was a joy to behold and a reminder of the simple pleasures of life. Daniel was a faithful member of the Unity Church of the Nazarene. His faith was unwavering, his love for the Lord evident in his daily walk. In his quiet moments, Daniel found joy in the simple pleasures of life. He loved his family immensely and cherished every moment spent with them. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, tending to his yard, and making his house a home. Calling hours will be held Thursday, September 28, 2023, from 11am -1pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 33 N. Main Street, Roseville, where funeral services will begin at 1pm with Pastor Walt Gessner officiating. Daniel will be laid to rest in Rose Hill Cemetery, Roseville. A celebration of life will be held following the service at the graveside at the Zanesville Moose Lodge, 3500 West Pike, Zanesville, Ohio 43701. You may sign the online register book at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com