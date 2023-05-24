Danny Ivey

Danny J. Ivey Sr., 70 of Cambridge, formerly of Cumberland, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at the Altercare of Cambridge with his wife by his side.

Danny was born on July 9, 1952 in Cambridge, Ohio. He is the son of the late Leon and Irene (Ball) Ivey. Danny worked hard in the oil fields during his lifetime.

Danny is survived by his loving wife of twenty-eight years, Shari L. (Whetstone) Ivey, whom he married on February 14, 1995; his son, Danny (Jackie) Joe Ivey Jr., Breanne Ivey, Jessica McKinney, Heather (John) Whited, Johnathon McKinney; his twelve grandchildren, Jocelyn, Ivianna, Jersey, Dalton, Lilly, Jack, Race, Lauren, Noelle, Bray, Grace and Lincoln; his one great-grandson, Rowen; his siblings, Terry (Linda) Ivey and Jessie Ivey; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and lots of beloved friends.

In addition to his parents, Danny is preceded in death by his siblings, William “Bill” E. Ivey, Linda Kelso, Bobbie Ivey, Phillip Ivey, and Rosemary Ivey; as well as a sister-in-law, Carolyn Ivey.

In keeping with Danny’s wishes, a caring cremation will take place. The Farus Funeral Home of Cumberland is caring for the Ivey family.

