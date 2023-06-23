David Dilbeck

David Charles Dilbeck, 57 of Zanesville, passed away, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Zanesville. He was born Thursday, May 19, 1966, in Indiana, the son the late Judy Dilbeck.

David was an Independent Contractor as an IT Specialist. He had a love of HAM Radio and connecting with people. He enjoyed cooking, camping and fishing and photography.

He is survived by five children, Daniel and Nathan Dilbeck, of TN, Alex, Jaden and Madeline Dilbeck all of Zanesville, one brother, John Wayne Dilbeck, and two grandchildren.

In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by one brother, Michael Dilbeck.

A caring cremation will take place. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.