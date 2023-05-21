David Kries

David Charles “Dave” Kreis, 66, passed away on Saturday May 20, 2023 at his residence after a courageous battle with ALS. He was born in Zanesville, Ohio on October 2, 1956 to the late Roy W. and Immogene Ragor Kreis. He was a 1975 Graduate of Tri-Valley High School where he was voted most likely to succeed. Dave’s life was dedicated to Faith, Family, and Community. He had a strong belief in the Salvation of Jesus Christ and was a member of North Terrace Church of Christ. He was a Licensed Respiratory Therapist for 45 years specializing in home medical equipment and managed several offices of Northside Oxygen. He served on The Washington Township Fire Department for 30 years where he held titles of President, EMS Squad Captain, and Fire Chief. He served on the Board of Muskingum County Cattleman’s Association, and was currently serving on the Muskingum County Fair Board for the last 18 years where he held the titles of Treasurer, Vice President, and President. He was a lifelong farmer raising beef cattle and 4-H club pigs. For many years he was known as “The Pumpkin Man on Adamsville Road” and Papaw with the piggies”. When he was asked if he had succeeded, His response was “I did succeed, just look around me.” His biggest accomplishment was becoming a papaw.

He is survived by his wife Sheryl Mullinnex Kreis whom he married January 14, 2005, six children: Darrin (Courtney) Kreis, Ashley Thacker, Jennifer (Chris) Stewart, Tyler Guerin, Dustin Kreis, and Ryan Wells, a brother Edwin (Joyce) Kreis, a sister Maxine (DeWayne) Grooms, father in law Don (Sharon) Mullinnex, two brothers in law: Randy Mullinnex and Richard Mullinnex, 11 grandchildren: Tanner, Brooklynn, Jaden, Ashlynn, Maddilynn, Caden, Emmalynn, Kennedy, Cameron, Olivia, Asher and a host of bonus children and grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his mother in law Sandy Mullinnex and grandmother in law Eloise Mullinnex.

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8pm on Wednesday May 24 and one hour prior to services at North Terrace Church of Christ, 1424 Brandywine Boulevard, Zanesville. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday at North Terrace with Mr. Chris Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our Locally Owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.