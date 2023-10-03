David Oliver

David Dwight Oliver, 75 of Myakka City and formerly of Zanesville died 9:56 AM Saturday, September 30, 2023 at the Tidewall Hospice House, Bradenton Florida.

He was born May 9, 1948 in Zanesville, Ohio, was an Air Force Staff Sgt Vietnam Veteran and employed in management at Walmart.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy Diane Spragg Oliver whom he married May 18, 1969; two a sons, Steve (Carolyn) Oliver & Chris (Sarah) Oliver; a granddaughter, Olivia: two nieces, Susan (Erik) Fickas & Lisa (Franklin) Blair and mother-in-law, Wava Spragg.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Dwight Oliver and Marjorie Humphrey Oliver Harmon, a sister & brother-in-law, Karen & Bernie Patton and Father –in-law, Kenneth Spragg.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM with funeral service at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home. Burial with Military Honors will conclude at the St. Paul Cemetery, Sonora, Ohio.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with David ’s family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.