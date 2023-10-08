Deborah Allen

Deborah Jewel Allen, 69, of Crooksville joined the choir of heavenly angels in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 7, 2023, with her beloved husband and children by her side following a year long battle with ALS.

She was born on October 17, 1953, one of three children to the late, Burnice and Virginia (Watson) Harper.

Simply put, Debbie was an incredibly sweet person. Her kindness had no limits, her smile and special personality would light up any room. She loved music, she enjoyed the harmony it brought to life, and she shared that beauty with her family. Debbie was at her very core a mother; a mother not only to her children but her grand and great-grandchildren, she raised them all to believe in the great virtues of respect and responsibility, but to also be sure that fun was had while doing so. Her strength and passionate love as a woman of God will not only be dearly missed but is an inspiration to her family. She was deeply faithful to her God and her family, only through him did she receive the strength to live a good life and fight a good fight. She will be sorely missed in this earthly world, but her family finds solace in knowing she is now with her Lord.

Left behind to mourn her passing are her beloved husband of 53 years, Gary Allen; her children, Michelle (Kelly) Grant and Mark (Angie) Allen; her sister, Beverly (Randy) Haning; her sisters-in-law, Cynthia (Tom) Dennis, Karla (Jerry) Hollingshead and Bobbi Allen; as well as her darling grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she adored, Matthew (Amanda) Allen, Logan Rodgers, Madison Allen, Gavan Rodgers, Leah Rodgers, Scarlet Allen and Cash Rose, as well as her special nieces, Samantha and Sarah Haning.

In addition to her parents, welcoming Debbie into eternal heavenly life is her brother, Bruce Harper.

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects from 10-12:00 PM, Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at the Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St. with funeral services beginning at 12:00 PM. Debbie will then be laid to eternal rest in Zion Cemetery, following graveside services, the family invites friends to gather and share memories of Debbie’s impact at 10769 State Route 37 E. New Lexington, Ohio 43764.

Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association.