Deborah Hill

Debbie Hill, 68, of Frazeysburg, passed away on June 6, 2023 at Genesis Hospital. She was born February 15, 1955 in Nelsonville, Ohio to Ralph and Nelda Hill.

Debbie loved watching birds and doing crafts.

She is preceded in death by her parents and grandson Jonathan.

Debbie is survived by her 3 daughters, Von Hill, Nikki (Adam) Miller and Jessica Whitt; sister Pam Devaughn and brother Bill Hill; grandchildren, Bry, Liv, Ben, Gabby and Destin; one great grandson Declan; her life partner, Dave Gusinger; her lifelong friend, Sandi (Doug) Darner; and her many friends and family in Florida and Buckeye Lake, Ohio.

No public services will be held at this time.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Debbie’s family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.