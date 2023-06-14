Dennis Hastings

Dennis Lee Hastings, 67, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of June 11, 2023 at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center. Dennis was born on November 14, 1955. He is the son of the late Arthur and Lummie (Gilmore) Hastings. He is the youngest of 10 children.

Dennis lived at the Apple Creek Developmental Center until its closure in 2006 when he moved to the Cambridge Developmental Center. He enjoyed going outside, sitting in the sun, swinging and he ultimately enjoyed nature. Dennis was always full of life, laughing, singing and bantering with staff. Dennis was loved by many people and his family at Cambridge Developmental Center will miss him greatly.

Visitations will be 12 to 1 PM on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM with Reverend Darren Tolbert officiating. Dennis will be laid to rest in Northwood Cemetery in Cambridge.