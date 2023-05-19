Dennis Huy

Dennis W. Huy Sr., 74, of Zanesville passed at 10:16 A.M. Friday, May 19, 2023 at the Genesis Hospital ER.

He was born on Friday, February 25, 1949 in Pittsburgh, PA the son of the late William Henry Huy and

Georgia Fredricky Schnarrenberger Huy.

Dennis was a member of First Christian Church. He worked for many years at National Cash Register and later retired from Boeing. Dennis enjoyed woodworking and was well known for his furniture.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Dugan Huy; three children, Georgia Huy, Dennis (Heidi) Huy Jr., and David (Christy) Huy; five grandchildren, Jocylyn, Alex, Curtis, Lydia and Aiden; and honorary daughter, Candy Erwine.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Monday, May 22, 2023 at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to funeral service, which will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at the First Christian Church with Rev. Laureen A. Roe officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made in Dennis’ name to First Christian Church, 3000 Dresden Rd. Zanesville, OH 43701.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Dennis’ family please visit www.BraynHardwickFH.com.