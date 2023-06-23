Denzil McConnell

Denzil Francis “Denny” McConnell, 86, of Stockport and formerly of Roseville, passed away peacefully, Thursday June 22, 2023, at his residence under the care of Shriver’s Hospice. He was born on February 23, 1937, in Martins Ferry to the late James and Elsie Gossett McConnell. Denny was a resident of the Village of Roseville for most of his life and was always seen walking around town sharing his infectious smile and a wave with anyone who encountered him, Denny was truly a friend to everyone. He was a member of the Roseville Volunteer Fire Department for multiple years and coached various groups of young men through biddy league and Babe Ruth baseball. Denny proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy. He was an avid golfer, loved to play cards and spend time with family and friends. Denny was a former employee of McGraw Edison until their closure and then worked as a courier for Northside Pharmacy. Left to mourn his passing is his wife, Pamela (Evans) McConnell; children, Chris (Jenny) McConnell, Troy (Melissa) McConnell; stepchildren, Loretta (Brian) Lawrence, Susie (Bob) Barlow, Julie (Shawn) Ross; grandchildren, Taylor (Levi) McConnell, Tanner (Janelle) McConnell, Skye Factor, Emily (Dylan) Marple; step grandchildren, Amanda, Heather, Coty, Leroy, Christopher, Kayla, Cynthia, Chase. Anthany and Haley; several great grandchildren; sisters, Elsie “Masie” Wilson, Martha “Cookie” Cocherl, Jeanne Beckholt; multiple nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law. Welcoming into Heaven were his parents, 1st wife Tillie McConnell, son, Keith McConnell, brothers, James “Weezer” and Guy McConnell, sisters, Connie Polanski, Alice Napora and Linda Larue. Calling hours will be held Monday, June 26, 2023, from 2pm -4pm and 6-pm – 8pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 33 N. Main Street, Roseville. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the funeral home beginning at 11am with Pastor Daryl Clark and Pastor Mary Beth Norris Co-officiating with burial to follow in Rose Hill Cemetery with the Roseville American Legion Post 71 providing military honors. In lieu of flowers, monetary gifts may be made to the funeral home to assist the McConnell family with final expenses. You may sign the online register book at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com