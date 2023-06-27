Derrik Pritchard

Derrik “Dirk” B. Pritchard, 33, of Columbus died Sunday, June 25, 2023 at his home following a lengthy illness.

He was born on Wednesday, June 6, 1990 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of Kenneth Shawn Pritchard and Nanette Louise Williamson Pritchard.

Derrik was a previous member of Market Street Baptist Church and graduated in 2008 from Maysville High School. He then attended Columbus College of Art & Design before transferring to The Ohio State University where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Art & Technology. Derrik was a software developer, an amazing artist both with drawing & creative animation, even creating his own video games. He was an avid Blue Jackets fan and enjoyed spending time with his friends playing online video games & organizing their “Bad Movie” night. Derrik thoroughly enjoyed target shooting with his father.

In addition to his parents, Derrik is survived by his brother, Brandon Pritchard; his feline pet, Chippy; numerous aunts, uncles & cousins.

Derrik was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wayne & Nancy Williamson and Kenneth & Judy Pritchard.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home. Private burial will be at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Derrik’s name to the Animal Shelter Society, Inc. 1430 Newark Road Zanesville, Ohio 43701.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Derrik’s family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.