Dewey Phelps

Dewey Clark Phelps, 85 passed away July 7, 2023, at the Beckett House in New Concord, OH.

He was born September 27, 1937, in Butler County, Kentucky, son of the late Aubrey Phelps and Mae Morris Phelps. He worked as a State Fire Marshall and was a Veteran of the United States Air Force.

He is survived by his daughter Bonnie (Daniel) Monlux; sister-in law, Kay Scott; sisters, Ruth Scott, Betty Essex; grandchildren, Danielle Hinkel, DaLisa Morrison, Dustin Monlux, David Monlux; great-grandchildren, Kera Hinkle, Blake Hinkle and Ryder Morrison.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Diana C. Phelps; siblings, JC Phelps, Helen Howard, Wanda Mae Guffey, Lucille Flener, Beth Phelps;

Private graveside services will take place at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Morgan Town, KY.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

