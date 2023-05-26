Donald Brauning

Dr. Donald R Brauning, 92, of Nashport, died at 7:50 A.M. on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Genesis Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 20, 1931, in Zanesville, a son of the late John Frederick Sr. and Elizabeth (Haessler) Brauning. Donald earned his B.A. of Science from Denison University, and his Doctor of Dental Surgery from Case Western Reserve University School of Dentistry, was Owner and Operator of Brauning Dental Associates, and attended Muskingum Church. He served as Captain of the Dental Corp. in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, and was an active member of the Experimental Aircraft Association, where he was a 27 year volunteer for the Building and Grounds Committee as well as the Finance Committee.

He is survived by two daughters, Melanie B. (Dr. Ronald) Stas and Marcye J. (Timothy) Van Dyke; a son Darby Brauning; daughter-in-law Sarah E. Brauning; grandchildren, Ronald J. (Mary) Stas, Andrew M. (Julia) Stas, Timothy Dane (Audrey Abel) Van Dyke, Nathaniel M. (Rachel) Stas, Carly S. (Javier) Hernandez, Helen E. Brauning, Samuel A. Brauning, Hope T. (Benjamin) Tinholt, Ethan B. Stas, Peter C. Brauning, Ian C. Brauning, Elle M. Brauning, and Quinn R. Brauning; great grandchildren Linnea J. Stas, Barron B. Stas, Helen E. Stas, Thatcher C. Stas and Andi L. Stas; sister-in-law Eleanor “Pidge” Rush; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Suzanne B. Brauning; a son Dr. Christopher B. Brauning; two brothers, John F. Brauning and Robert C. Brauning; and a sister Dorothy B. Hill.

Friends and family may call from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Muskingum Church, 4545 Gorsuch Road, Nashport, with Pastor Donna Edsall officiating. Interment will take place at a later date at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville. Arrangements were entrusted to the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE.

In Don’s memory, please consider a donation to the Nick & Nancy Sarap Cancer Center, 2951 Maple Ave, Zanesville, Ohio 43701,

