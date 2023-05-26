Donald Burwell

On May 25, 2023 (Donald) William Burwell passed away. William (Bill) was born on July 13, 1927 to Donald and Pearl (Knapp) Burwell in Zanesville, Ohio. Bill’s childhood was spent on the family farm which has been in the family since 1812. Bill started school in a one-room schoolhouse on Adamsville Road and then he and his younger sister and only sibling, Mary Louise, went to Adamsville schools. He graduated from Adamsville High School in 1945 as class president. Bill’s next decision was whether to continue his education and become a Methodist minister or work with his dad full-time on the farm. Bill chose farming to be his life’s work.

In 1950, Bill asked his sister to arrange a date with Faye Householder who had been Mary Louise’s teacher at Adamsville High School. Mary Louise agreed but told him that “it would never work.” On January 3, 1953, Bill and Faye were married and moved to their farm on what is now Norfield Road. Over the next few years, Bill and Faye became parents to Rebecca Sue and Joseph Donald. When Bill’s father could no longer farm, Bill also took over the original homestead which he worked with his son, Joe, and grandson, Brian.

By 1957 Bill was winning awards for corn production and was recognized by the Zanesville Jr. Chamber of Commerce with the award of Outstanding Young Farmer of 1961 and then by the Ohio Jr. Chamber of Commerce as one of the Outstanding Young Farmers of Ohio in 1962. Bill was also a member of the Ohio Pork Producers and served in several capacities including state president in 1987 and 1988.

Bill was elected as Perry Township trustee, serving for 12 years. He also served as Perry Township Central Committeeman and on the Muskingum County Board of Elections. Bill also took on various responsibilities in his church, Sonora United Methodist, which he attended from birth.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 61 years, and his sister and brother-in-law, Mary Louise and Virgil Knicely. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Rebecca Burwell Oekerman (Joe) and Joseph Donald Burwell (Rebecca nee Wilcox). He is also survived by his four grandchildren and their children: Brian Burwell (son, Jack), Emily Oekerman Crump (children, Grant and Charlotte), Steven Burwell (children, Augustin and Evlyana) and, Mark Oekerman (sons, Wesley, Evan, and Luke William).

Graveside services will be held at St. Paul’s Cemetery located near Sonora, Ohio. Funeral services will be on June 1, 2023 at 11:00am with Pastor Frank McAtee officiating. Following the service, a reception will be held at Sonora Church. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the charity of one’s choice.