Doris “Dorie” Morozowsky

Doris “Dorie” Morozowsky, 72, of Avondale, passed away at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday May 9, 2023 at Cedar Hill Care Center. She was born on February 22, 1951 in Canton, Ohio. She had worked at Steak ‘n Shake and prior to that at Perry County Foods.

She is survived by her husband Bill Morozowsky. Five children Larry Hunt, Jr., Jeanette Wolfe, Sally Triplet, Andrea Bradley, and D. J. Morozowsky. One step-daughter Wendaline Morozowsky. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Pearl Lones, Jr. and Bertha (Soller) Lones and one brother Danny Lones.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home in White Cottage.