Dorothy Daugherty

Dorothy Worden Daugherty, 76 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on October 14, 2023, at her residence, under Shriver’s Hospice care.

She was born on August 1, 1947, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Elsworth Worden and Alwilda (Newell) Worden. Dorothy worked many years for herself as a housekeeper and later at Essex Wire and Acro Rug. She enjoyed restoring old dolls and going to BINGO in her spare time. Above all, she enjoyed taking care of her family and loved ones.

She is survived by her daughters, Kim (Pete) Morgan, Linnette Haught; son, Robert Daugherty; brothers, Elsworth Worden, Harry (Shanta) Worden, Leslie (Judy) Worden; sisters, Lucy Buck, Linda (Shane) Dean, Hilda Ralph, Margaret Golden; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins; special friend, Mary Parmer; special fur baby, Sweetie Pie.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Robert Daugherty; brothers, Jake Newell, Ernest Worden, Ralph Worden; sisters, Geneva McWhorter and Bertha Martindale; sister in law, Sue Worden; brother in laws, Butch Martindale, Cork Buck, James Golden, John Ralph, and Frank McWhorter.

Calling hours will be held on October 19, 2023, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home. Services will be held on Thursday October 19, 2023, at 1:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home with Chaplain Don Harris officiating. Burial will follow services at Williams Cemetery in Zanesville, Ohio.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

