Douglas Elson

Douglas Jay Elson, 66 of Zanesville, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on September 5, 2023, at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.

He was born on February 24, 1957, in Zanesville, Oh, son of the late James William Elson and Betty Eileen (Jones) Elson. Doug was a member Pleasant Grove Methodist Church of Zanesville and Christian Missionary Church of Alliance. He was a certified Master ASE Tech mechanic for 35 years by trade, working at Balderson’s and Pro Care for many years. He later worked at Walmart and Genesis Distributing for 11 years. He was well known in the community as “Dr. Auto”, having a long running column in the Times Recorder by that name. In his spare time, he loved to work on cars and watch NASCAR. Most of all, he enjoyed family events and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Rose (Caw) Elson; 4 children: Rose Mary (David) Dover, Douglas “DJ” (Mary) Elson II, James Dale (Michelle) Elson, Michelle “Renee” (Codey Stillion) Elson; sister, Sandra Stephens; grandchildren, Diamond, Suede, Koltin, Layla, Christian, Klayton, Dominic, Joshua, Janae, Will, Shayla, Lylah; great-grandchildren, Reva, Zola, Aiden, Iris; life-long friend, Glen Orwig; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandson, Dash Wright; brother, James William Elson II; sister-in-law, Kathy Elson; and brother-in-law, Donald Stephens.

Calling hours will be held on Monday September 11, 2023, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home. Services will be held on Monday September 11, 2023, at 1:00 PM with Pastor Eddie Warne officiating. Burial will follow services at Pleasant Grove Cemetery at 143 Pleasant Grove Rd. Zanesville, Oh 43701.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

