Douglas Parks

Douglas Ralph Parks, 65 of Zanesville, passed away on October 16, 2023, at his residence.

He was born on February 25, 1958, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Clyde O. Parks and Paula (Maxwell) Parks. Doug worked many years in carpentry and ministry, where he pastored at Straight Gate Baptist Church in Zanesville and traveled as an evangelist. He was a long-standing member of Amazing Grace Baptist Church in Columbus, Ohio, and Grace Baptist Church of Newark, as well as many other churches in the area. He was an incredible carpenter, designer, and artist. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, painting, and cooking. Above all, he loved his time spent with his family and loved ones.

He is survived by his fiancé, Diane Butler; daughter, Danielle (John Litle) Parks; sons, John (Ashlynn Reel) Raub, Brandon (Anastasia) Merritt; sister, Deb (Charlie) Leasure; nephews, Josh Leasure, JD Leasure; great nieces and nephews, Nate Leasure, Arlie Leasure, Masyn Leasure, Laura Leasure, Darin Leasure, Grant Rucker-Leasure, Reece Rucker-Leasure; many cousins; and many special friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his special friends, Michael “Pooh” Bost and Pastor Jimmy Hood; special dog, Shorty.

Calling hours will be held on Friday October 20, 2023, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home. Services will be held on Friday October 20, 2023, at 1:00 PM at DeLong-Baker and Lanning Funeral Home with Brandon Merritt officiating. Burial will follow services at Fultonham Cemetery.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com