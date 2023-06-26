Dresden Swim Center Combats Smoking and Vaping

DRESDEN, OH – The Zanesville Muskingum County Health Department is teaming up with local businesses to combat against smoking and vaping.

The Dresden Swim Center is doing their part by introducing new signages into their facilities that bans the use of any nicotine or vaping products. Manager Nicole Lindsley got the chance to talk about the partnership.

“We just want to make it a family center, we don’t want people to come and swim and enjoy our beautiful facility and have to smell smoke or be by somebody smoking. / I think there is a social acceptability with smoking that we just want to disregard and make it known that it is not cool to smoke,” Lindsley said.

Second hand smoke is a prevalent issue and a danger to both youth and adults with no safe levels of exposure that can cause serious health problems that could turn fatal. Lindsley says these policies put in place allow for a safe environment away from the harmful chemicals that come with smoking.

“We want the community to come and know that you are not going to get second hand smoke. / We are having a great summer so far, so come out and swim in our huge swimming pool and enjoy the summer in the sun,” Lindsley said.

The Zanesville Muskingum County Health Department has partnered with the Muskingum Behavioral Health, United Way, Salvation Army, plus the Dresden Swim Center to help stop the upward trend of smoking and vaping.