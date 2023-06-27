Earl Snyder Jr.

Earl Eugene Snyder Jr., 62, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Home. Earl was born November 7, 1960 in Zanesville. Earl is preceded in death by his parents, Earl Sr. and Barbara Snyder; his wife, Lucinda Snyder; half brother, Dale Lee Snyder.

Earl leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Matthew Lee Snyder; step son, Kenneth Lipps; sister, Marinda (Michael) Czigans; grandchildren, Arlina, Ruger, Clayton, Gage and Issac; niece and nephews, Loranda (Casey), Michael Jr.; great niece and nephews, Aleah, Dominic, Hunter and Zaylee; his cat, Smokey along with several other friends and family.

Earl loved to go fishing, shoot pool and sing Karaoke. Earl will be missed by all that knew him. Per his wishes, cremation has been chosen and no services will be observed at this time. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.