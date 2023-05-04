Easter Sunday Shooting Suspect Behind Bars

After several weeks on the run a suspect in an Easter Sunday drive-by shooting on Pine Street is behind bars.

Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said Jermaine Thorpe was apprehended by US Marshals at a residence within the City of Zanesville on Tuesday. He’s currently being held in the Zanesville City Jail on a $1 million bond.

Authorities said he’s been charged with four counts each of attempted murder, felonious assault, discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises and one count of improper discharge of a firearm into a habitation and 5 year firearm specification and two counts of having a weapon while under disability.

Zanesville Police said on Easter Sunday they responded to Pine Street near Ohio Street and discovered that a vehicle had been shot several times while it was traveling on Pine Street. A residence was also struck. Authorities said three adults and one toddler were in the vehicle when it was struck, no one was injured.