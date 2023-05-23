Edna Dovenbarger

Edna Irene Dovenbarger, age 93 of Zanesville, passed away at 6:50 AM, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Primrose Retirement Community of Zanesville. She was born Tuesday, July 9, 1929, in Marietta, the daughter of Walter Edward Ullman and Mildred (Callahan) Ullman. She was married on Friday, April 1, 1949, to Byron Dovenbarger who preceded her in death on Friday, June 15, 2007.

Irene was a member of Market Street Baptist Church for 81 years. She was employed as a Telephone Operator for Ohio Bell and a teacher’s aide for adult basic education. She enjoyed playing golf and Bridge.

She was survived by two children, Carol Sue (Alan) Dovenbarger Wilson of Zanesville, and James Dovenbarger of Columbus; and 13 nieces and nephews.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 58 years.

Friends may call from 11 AM to 1 PM, Saturday, May 27, 2023 at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday at the funeral home with Rev. Howard Thompson officiating. Burial will conclude in the Zanesville Memorial Park Zanesville.