Elaine Balsley’s original artwork comes to the Commemoration festival

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Zane Trace Commemoration invited many different artisans to come and show their work, one of the artisans at the event was Elaine Balsley.

Elaine is a multi-talented artist who finds joy in expressing her creativity through various styles. Her passion for art knows no bounds as she has painted everything from portraits to flowers, still life to classic aircraft, contemporary to landscapes. Not only that, but she also has a special affinity for painting on unique surfaces such as barnwood and antiques.

“Since I was a kid, my mother taught me, she would let me use her paints, she did mostly oil paints and she would create things on the canvas that I just was in awe of, she taught me the oil paints, which I do not do anymore because they take a long time to dry and I don’t have the patience for it,” said Elaine Balsley, owner of Elaine Balsley Original Arts & Crafts.

Elaine also occasionally teaches art classes and has painting parties from time to time. Elaine sells her artwork, and also takes commissions. She could create portraits of your pets and family, or anything you wanted.

“For people you want to make it perfect, so what I do when I start out, you know when I start the painting out, I make sure that I take photographs of it and send it to the client so that I’m on the right track and if we need to change any of the colors or anything, so that works out, I just don’t want to send them the finished product and them not like it,” said Elaine.

If you would like to learn more about the classes she teaches or would like to have her create something for you, be sure to visit her website (www.orchardviewstudio.com) or Facebook page or give her a call at (937) 725-3748. Her artwork would make lovely gifts and add decoration to your home.