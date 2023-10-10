Elder Pastor Parnell Cochran

Pastor Elder Parnell Joseph Cochran, 81, of Columbus, died at 4:26 P.M. Friday, September 29, 2023, at The Ohio State University Hospital following a sudden illness. He was born Thursday, May 21, 1942, in Zanesville, the son of Pernell Cochran and Magdalene Ruth Cochran. He was married to the absolute love of his life Deborah Ann (Harris) Cochran.

Elder Cochran served as Assistant Pastor, actively attended the Apostolic Church of Christ {pastored by his wife’s grandmother, Reverend Fanny Burgin Elizabeth Harris}, and later became founder of his own church ministry, Gethsemane Pentecostal Church of Christ, in Columbus, where he continued as senior pastor.

He was a true pioneer in his family. He is the first of his siblings to embrace Christianity and become a dedicated Christian. Elder Cochran led the way for many to come to know Jesus Christ including his parents, siblings, children, grandchildren and a host of others. He was actively involved in the community, providing valuable counseling and support to troubled families and children. As a minister, he possessed the ability to stretch the imagination of believers, giving us a glimpse into the Kingdom of the Living God.

He was the retired business owner of Cochran’s Barber Shop. An innovative entrepreneur who held the distinction of being the first African American barber at the Greyhound Bus Station in Columbus. He is a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam in 1967.

In his younger days he was a semi-professional golfer, winning many awards. He participated as a member of: the Airport Golf Course, Players Family Billiards Hall and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

He is survived by two daughters Leah (Norman) Price and Christin Cochran both of Columbus; one son Timothy J. Cochran of Columbus; seven grandchildren: Keyon Cochran, Michael J. Cochran, Ebony and Isacc Yeboah, Essence Price, Kiera Price, Destinee Price and Shekinda Bruton; four great grandchildren, Bennie Johnson, MaLeah Johnson, Faith Johnson and Alaiyah McPherson; two sisters, Marcella (Marcie) Reece of Zanesville and Orvella (Dr. W.G.) Romine of Colby, KS; two brothers Alvin M. (Renee) Cochran and Anthony Lee (Sue) Cochran both of Zanesville, and numerous nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by a son, Michael P. Cochran; his parents, Pernell and Magdalene; three sisters, Priscilla (Dittie) Dungee, Sandra Smith, and Pauletta Cochran; one brother, Theodore Cochran; one niece, Nelvenia (Tammy) Edwards, and one nephew, Shawn Norvet.

Friends may call from 10:00 AM till 1:00 PM, Friday, October 13, 2023, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville. Immediately following visitation burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery with the United States Army, VFW Post 1058 and American Legion Post 29 conducting full military honors. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 14, 2023, at New Covenant Church, 36 South Shawnee Avenue, South Zanesville, with Dr. W.G. Romine, II officiating. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.