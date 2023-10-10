Eleanor Farrow

Eleanor “Ann” Farrow, 86 of Zanesville, died 4:00 AM, Tuesday, October 3, 2023, following a lengthy illness, at Cedar Hill Care Center. She was born Sunday, January 3, 1937, in Dunbar, WV, the daughter of Ray V. McCoy and Mary Opal (Smith) McCoy. She married William L. Farrow on Tuesday, June 14, 1955, who preceded her in death on Sunday, July 1, 2001.

Ann was a homemaker, a Girl Scout Leader, and Campfire Girl. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who greatly enjoyed the time she spent with her family. She enjoyed coloring all types of pictures, and in her younger years enjoyed sewing.

Ann is survived by one son: Edward Lee (Anna Marie) Farrow of Whitehall; two daughters: Cathy (Mitch) Wease of Adena, and Freda (Pat) Brown of Zanesville; fifteen grandchildren; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; one sister: Carolyn (Ron) Puperi of Martins Ferry; her daughter -in-law, Patty Ann Farrow; many nieces and nephews including special nieces: Lori Challans of Illinois, Robin Prado of North Carolina and Paula Robinson of Zanesville.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband: Bill Farrow; one son, William Gregory Farrow; her daughter, Deborah Rossiter; two brothers: Donald R. McCoy and Russell McCoy.

Graveside Services will be held 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Zanesville Memorial Park, 1476 Military Road, Zanesville, with Chaplin Jason Boggs officiating. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com