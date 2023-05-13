Elizabeth “Betty” Wise

Elizabeth “Betty” F. Wise age 95, of Caldwell, OH formerly of Summerfield, OH passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Friday, May 12, 2023 at Altercare Summit Acres Skilled Nursing & Rehab in Caldwell. She was born September 21, 1927 in Noble County, OH, a daughter of the late Charles and Hazel Carpenter Dailey.

She was a member of the Summerfield Church of Christ. Betty was a talented and creative individual who enjoyed crafts and sewing. She spent countless hours creating beautiful quilts for all her grandchildren, each one a unique masterpiece that will be cherished for years to come. In addition to her love for sewing, Betty had a green thumb and took great pleasure working in her flowers.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Paul J. Wise who passed October 31, 1971; a son Joseph Wise; four sisters Mary Belle (Fred Gilbert) Larrick, Virginia (Bill) Tucker, Ila (Charles) Hardesty, and Wanda (Gervis) Leach; two brothers Herzel (Eunice) Dailey and John (Myra) Dailey.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children Kenny (Janeen) Wise of Caldwell and Barbara (Dale) Lashley of Norwich, OH; seven grandchildren Rachel Wise, Ryan (Andrea) Wise, Tracy Wise, and Kayla (James) Buckey, Kristen (B.J.) Miller, Matthew (Lindsey) Lashley and Kaci (Clint) Willey; eight great-grandsons and seven great-granddaughters; daughter-in-law Brenda Wise of Summerfield; brother-in-law Royden (Shirley) Wise of Caldwell; sister-in-law Lila Wise of Barnesville. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends for visitation Tuesday, May 16, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Chandler Funeral Home, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724. A funeral service will conclude visitation Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM in the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel with Evangelist Brent Smith officiating. Burial will follow and she will be laid to rest next to her husband Paul at Eastern Cemetery in Summerfield, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed in Betty’s honor to the Absolute Hospice Foundation, 39 Summit Court, Caldwell, OH 43724. Please join us in remembering Betty by visiting her memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net