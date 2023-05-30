Elizabeth Glosser

Elizabeth Jane “Libby” Glosser, 84, of Zanesville, OH, passed away May 30, 2023 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House.

She was born in Zanesville on July 22, 1938 to the late Mordecai Glosser and Cora Nelson Glosser Jones. Libby retired from Essex Wire/Lear Corporation. She loved her family, especially her puppies Mya and Zoe.

She is survived by her brothers, John W. (Frances) Jones, Kenny (Shirley) Jones; a sister Helen Temple; a sister-in-law Marilyn Glosser; a special cousin, Betty Fell and a host of other cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father John Jones; brothers, Elmer Irwin Glosser, Harry W. Glosser, Raymond E. Glosser, Charles G. Glosser, Russell E. Glosser, Robert Jones, John Henry Jones and Thomas Jones; sisters, Ruth Ann Hern, Carolyn Silvey, Dorothy Hutton and Jacqueline Sue Jones; a brothers-in-law, David Hutton and Thomas Temple; and a sister-in-law Nancy L. Jones.

The family wants to extend a heartfelt thank you to Genesis Hospice for the care they gave.

THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE has the distinct honor of serving the Glosser family. Cremation will take place and burial will follow in Old Stone Church of Christ Cemetery, Brushy Fork Road, Hanover, Township.

