Ella Dennis

Ella Jean Dennis, 71, of Zanesville, OH, passed away May 23, 2023. Ella was born May 26, 1951 to Earnest and Bertha (Pride) Lashley.

Ella is preceded in death by her parents; Earnest and Bertha (Pride) Lashley; brother, Terry Allese, and special pet cat, Chloe.

Ella leaves to cherish her memory, her brother, Clarence “Cowboy” Lashley; Children, Terry (Robin) Adair, James Adair, Kathy (Scott Smith) Adair, Missy (Adam) Trembley; 16 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

The family would like to give a special thanks to genesis hospice and a special thank you to nurse Stacy for taking such great care of Ella.

Ella is a cherished and loved mother, momma, sister, grandma and mawmaw.

Per Ella’s wishes, cremation has been chosen and no services will be observed at this time. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.