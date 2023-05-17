Ellen Wiseman

Ellen Elizabeth Wiseman 100, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away on May 12,2023 at The Oakes at Northpointe in Zanesville. She was born on March 7,1923 in Roseville, Ohio, the only daughter of Charles and Hazel Melick. She is survived by two sister-in-laws , Cheryl Rucker and Leanna Carr; niece Marcy Butterfield, (Dr. Jack Butterfield), and nephew Mike Wiseman (Becky), and Nieces Kelly Ellis and son Andrew, and Christine Bressler (Ralph), and children Shelley Eskridge, (Jeff), Bradley Bressler, (Kathleen), and Bethany, (Rico) Moreno and many grand nieces and nephews.

Ellen was preceded in death by her dear husband of 74 years, Jay K. Wiseman. She had served for many years as a Gray Lady at Good Samaritan Hospital and volunteered at the Muskingum County Animal Shelter. The thing she was most proud of was the years she spent being a teacher’s reading helper for the Zanesville City Schools.

Per Ellen’s request, there will be a graveside service on May 30, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the Rose Hill Cemetery. Reverend Laureen Roe will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Muskingum County Animal Shelter, 1430 Newark Road, Zanesville, Ohio 43701 and Genesis Hospital, 2951 Maple Ave., Zanesville, 43701. William Thompson and Son Funeral Home in White Cottage is assisting the family.