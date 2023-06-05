Ellen Wolfe

Ellen Eveline Wolfe, 69 of Zanesville passed away June 4, 2023 peacefully surrounded by her loved ones at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. She was born May 8, 1954, daughter of the late Fred Harper and Ellen (Dobbins) Harper. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of South Zanesville. She worked at PCC Airfoils, formerly TRW, as a finisher. In her spare time, she enjoyed her crossword puzzles, traveling, and spending time with loved ones.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, John Wolfe; sons, John (Angie) Wolfe, Todd (Stephanie) Wolfe; daughter, Lisa (Ottis) Euman; brother, Doug Harper; sisters, Rebecca Stewart, Pam Bailey; grandchildren, Aaron Euman, Eric Euman, William Wolfe, Mincy (Jarrod) Snyder, Madison (Karter Luster) Wolfe, Brooklyn Wolfe; great-grandchildren, Vincent Euman, Declynn Euman, Maverick Luster, Harlow Snyder; special niece, Mary Clark; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; sister-in-laws, Tammie Bates, Karen Tucker; brother-in-law, Todd Wolfe, Rob Wolfe; and several friends.

In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her grandmother, Alma Dunipace; brothers, Carl Harper, Fred Harper, David Harper, Max Bailey; and sister, Rosie Carol.

Calling hours will be held on June 10, 2023, from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of South Zanesville. Services will be held on June 10, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of South Zanesville with Pastor David Nuhfer officiating. Burial will follow services at Rehoboth Cemetery in New Lex.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the Wolfe family with arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com