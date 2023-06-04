Emerson Wins Gatorade Player Of The Year

Former John Glenn shortstop Colt Emerson was named the Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year. The award recognizes the top athlete in the state in each sport. Emerson hit .458 with 8 home runs and 25 runs batted in. He also swiped 26 bases. Emerson is committed to Auburn and is a top prospect heading into the MLB draft on July 9th. He is a potential first round pick. The state of Ohio hasn’t had a high school position player drafted in the top three rounds since Derek Dietrich in 2007.