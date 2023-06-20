Eric Lambes

Eric Paul Lambes, 63, passed away Monday, June 19, 2023, at Kobacker House Hospice in Columbus. He was born July 12, 1959, in Stow, Ohio to the late Paul H. Lambes and Peggy Smith Lambes Gibson. Eric retired from the City of Zanesville Police Department with 32 years of service. He was the Police Chief from 2000 to 2013 and a member of the Fraternal Order of Police #5. Eric enjoyed hunting, gardening and was always tinkering on something. He loved life and his family.

He is survived by his wife Susy Clemens Lambes; two sons: Ben Lambes and Tyler Lambes; three daughters: Brianna Hill, Katie (Bill Betts) Lambes and Jenna Lambes; two brothers: Duane (Diane) Lambes and Douglas (Karen) Lambes; and a sister Karen (Gene) Hunt; mother in law Iris Roe; two brothers in law: John (Alynn) Clemens and Bart (Adrienne) Clemens; a sister in law Mary (Russell Heben) Clemens; and countless nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Phillip Lambes; a sister Robin Gross; and father in law Bill Clemens.

Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8PM Thursday, June 22, at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. The funeral service will begin at 11AM Friday, June 23 in the Snouffer Chapel, with Pastor Jim Gross officiating.

To send a note of condolence to the family, visit our website www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, like us on Facebook or contact our caring staff at 740-450-8000.