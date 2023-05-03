Ernest “Gordon” Lane

Ernest “Gordon” Lane, 85 of Philo, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Gordon was born on April 11, 1938 at home in Zanesville, Ohio. Gordon worked at many establishments throughout his life including Essex Wire, Nelson McCoy, and various pottery places. He was a devoted attendee of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stovertown.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Ida (Scott) Lane, whom he married on January 19, 1969; his daughter-in-law, Amy Church; his grandsons, Randy (Renae) Church, Brian Church, Michael Church and Connor (Casey) Church; his great grandchildren, Hunter, Colin and Kylie Church; a special sister-in-law, Lil Dennis.

Gordon is preceded in death by his two stepsons, John William “Bill” Church and Gary Church.

A private graveside service will be held at Stovertown Lutheran Church Cemetery in Stovertown. Pastor Al Laese will officiate the service. The Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls is caring for the Lane family.

