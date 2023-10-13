Evelyn Van Wey

Evelyn Earlene ‘Sue’ Van Wey, 77 of Warsaw, Ohio, formerly of Rosefarm and Crooksville, passed away at 3:40 PM, Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at Signature Health Care in Coshocton surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Thursday, February 21, 1946 in Crooksville, the daughter of the late Earl and Lucy (nee: Dietrick) Smith.

Evelyn had worked in home health care and Head Start pre-school in New Lexington and was a former employee of Essex Wire in Zanesville. She enjoyed reading, cooking and caring for her dogs. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be sadly missed by all.

Left behind to mourn her passing are her children and their spouses, Pam (Scott) Abram, Scott (Jane) Van Wey, Keven (Rebecca) Van Wey, and Allen Van Wey (Rhonda); her sister Ellen Argo; her grandchildren, Chandra, Tabby, Alex, Beth, Brandon, Spenser, Justin, Kaitlyn, Ashley, Jess and Josh and her ten great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Van Wey who died May 20, 2017; her daughter, Tami Jo Davis; her siblings, Gwen Willison, Franklin Smith, Marlin Smith and Jimmy Bolyard and her furbabies, Scrapy and Queso.

Family and friends may pay their respects 5-7 PM, Monday, October 16, 2023 at Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. Following the visitation, Evelyn will be cremated.

Condolences may be sent to www.goebelfuneralhome.com and Like us on Facebook.