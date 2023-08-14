Everleigh Leach

Everleigh Mae Leach infant daughter of Larisa Grant and Jordan Leach was born on Saturday August 12, 2023 at 11:02 pm and became and Angel on Sunday August 13, 2023 at 12:25 am at Genesis Hospital.

Survived by paternal grandparents Misti Leach and Chase Leach; maternal great grandmother Betty Jo Bernardi; aunts Cortney Farnsworth, Katlyn Harter and Kamren Smith.

The Snouffer Funeral Home, 1150 West Military Road, Zanesville, OH 43701 has the distinct honor of serving the Leach family.