Faith O’Leary

Faith A. O’Leary, 82, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Sunday night, October 15, 2023 at Adams Lane Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

Born April 19, 1941 in Erie Pennsylvania, Faith was a daughter of the late Wallace Joseph and Betty Virginia (Matha) Yukon and a devote Christian. She was a bookkeeper for Johnston’s Pharmacy in Frazeysburg and Clerk for Pike Township in Coshocton County. Faith was a past member of the Ohio Township Association and enjoyed reading Christian based novels and mysteries.

Surviving are her three children, Stephen D. (Tammy) Dugard, Patricia “Pati” R. (Mitchell) Quint, and Phillip R. (Michelle) Dugard all of California; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; one brother, Clifford M. (Jessie)Yukon of Hawaii; one sister, Cynthia M. Yukon-Kreitman of Frazeysburg; a sister in-law, Vickie Yukon of Dayton, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Wallace David Yukon and a sister, Sherri Lynn Yukon.

At Faith’s request, a private burial will take place in Frazeysburg Cemetery.